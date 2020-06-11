WORLD
2 MIN READ
Forces of Libya's UN-backed government capture Haftar's main supply line
The capture of 350-km-long supply line comes days after forces of the UN-recognised government repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.
Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government celebrate after regaining control over Tarhouna city, Libya, on June 5, 2020. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
June 11, 2020

The Libyan army on Thursday said it gained control of a main supply line used by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, days after it regained full control over the capital Tripoli from the forces loyal to the eastern-based warlord Haftar.

An army statement said it now controlled the 350-km-long supply line that connects south and west Libya, and was used by Haftar's militias for over a year.

Separately, it said Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj met military commanders in Tripoli, and in the country's north and centre.

He reviewed military operations against Haftar, along with efforts to ensure the safety of the people, and public facilities in recaptured areas.

Haftar's militias are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital, and recently repelled the 14-month assault. 

It also regained strategic locations, including Al Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhouna.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.

SOURCE:AA
