The Libyan army on Thursday said it gained control of a main supply line used by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, days after it regained full control over the capital Tripoli from the forces loyal to the eastern-based warlord Haftar.

An army statement said it now controlled the 350-km-long supply line that connects south and west Libya, and was used by Haftar's militias for over a year.

Separately, it said Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj met military commanders in Tripoli, and in the country's north and centre.

He reviewed military operations against Haftar, along with efforts to ensure the safety of the people, and public facilities in recaptured areas.