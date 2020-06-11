TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US consular employee convicted in Turkey for terror links
Metin Topuz was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison on charges of helping the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.
US consular employee convicted in Turkey for terror links
FILE PHOTO: Security cars and an official stand outside the Justice Palace as a trial against Metin Topuz, a Turkish employee of the United States Consulate in Istanbul charged with espionage and attempting to overthrow the Turkish government, began in Istanbul, on March 26, 2019. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 11, 2020

A Turkish employee of the US consulate general in Istanbul was found guilty on Thursday of assisting an armed terrorist organisation.

An Istanbul Court sentenced Metin Topuz to eight years and nine months in prison on charges of helping the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the terror group behind a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

According to the indictment, Topuz had been accused of having contacts with Zekeriya Oz, a key FETO fugitive, as well as former police chiefs and soldiers affiliated with the terrorist group and helping them in their activities.

He was also accused of four other different crimes, such as attempting to topple the Turkish government and espionage, but was acquitted of these due to lack of evidence.

RECOMMENDED

The court ruled for the continuation of his detention.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member