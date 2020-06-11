Tesla Inc's stock jumped to $1,025 a share on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk told his staff on Wednesday it was time to bring the Tesla Semi commercial truck to "volume production."

Musk did not specify a time frame for ramping up production of the Semi.

Musk on Wednesday tweeted "yes" to a question on Twitter about whether the report of the leaked Semi truck production email was accurate.

Tesla's shares rose about 8.9 percent to hit $1,025 on Thursday after Musk's email was reported, making the Silicon Valley company the second-most valuable automaker in the world, behind Japan's Toyota Motor Corp.

A million-mile battery

Markets predict the share price could even reach as high as $1,500 after Musk unveils new "million-mile" battery technology that could deliver longer life, lower costs and better range for future Tesla vehicles.

"Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at Giga Nevada," Musk wrote. Most of the other work will probably take place in other states, he wrote, without stating where.

Musk has said Tesla is scouting other US states for a site to build a new factory, hinting that Texas could be a candidate. Oklahoma and other states are campaigning for the investment.