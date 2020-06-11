Protesters tore down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia's famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night.

The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 0300 GMT, news outlets reported.

Richmond police were on the scene and videos on social media showed the monument being towed away as a crowd cheered.

About 130 kilometers away, protesters in Portsmouth beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday, according to media outlets.

Efforts to tear one of the statues down began at around 0020 GMT, but the rope they were using snapped, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

The crowd was frustrated by the Portsmouth City Council's decision to put off moving the monument. They switched to throwing bricks from the post that held the plaque they had pulled down as they initially worked to bring down the statue.