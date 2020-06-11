Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police brutality and racism are being heard.

Here are some of those actions.

Trump plans executive order on police use of force

President Donald Trump said his administration would issue an executive order advising police departments to adopt national standards for use of force, but stopped short of more sweeping proposals in response to protests against police brutality.

Speaking at a campaign-style event at a church in Dallas, Trump added that his administration would invest more in police training. He repeatedly stated his support for police and said progress would not be made by labelling millions of Americans as racist.

"In recent days, there has been vigorous discussion about how to ensure fairness, equality and justice for all of our people," Trump said.

"Unfortunately, there's some trying to stoke division and to push an extreme agenda - which we won't go for - that will produce only more poverty, more crime, more suffering. This includes radical efforts to defund, dismantle and disband the police," he added.

Trump's comments were his first offering policy proposals on policing and race following the death on May 25 of Floyd, an African-American man, after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Police budget cuts proposed

With protesters rallying officials to "defund the police" and "abolish the police," a majority of Minneapolis city council members pledged to disband the city's police department with a new community-led safety model, a step that would have seemed unthinkable before Floyd's death.

Los Angeles' mayor proposed cutting up to $150 million from the police department’s $3 billion budget, and New York City councilors proposed a 5 percent to 7 percent cut for all agencies, including the $5.9 billion police budget.

Mayors in other cities such as Boston, Lansing and Seattle also have said they are considering cuts.

Officers charged

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after a video showed him pinning Floyd's neck to the street for over eight minutes during an arrest.

But as protests continued, prosecutors charged Chauvin with second-degree murder and alleged that three now former officers aided and abetted second-degree murder and manslaughter.

On June 6, two Buffalo, New York, police officers were arraigned on felony assault charges for shoving a 75-year-old demonstrator amid protests.

A New York City police officer who shoved a woman to the ground during a protest was charged with assault, menacing and harassment on June 9.

Monuments come down

Statues, monuments and buildings of US historical leaders who carried out policies viewed as racist are being removed.

Boston said on June 9 that it would dismantle a vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus, who enslaved people while colonizing America for Spain.

Philadelphia took down a statue of Frank Rizzo, a former mayor and police commissioner, and Dallas took away a statue at its airport of former Texas Ranger Captain Jay Banks, both of whom critics highlight supported actions that abused people of colour.