BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Cash-strapped British Airways plans to sell artworks
British Airways' collection includes works by Damien Hirst, Peter Doig and Bridget Riley, and selling off some of the works, was a staff member's idea, a source familiar with the situation said.
Cash-strapped British Airways plans to sell artworks
A British Airways passenger plane comes in to land at London Heathrow airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, London, Britain, May 21, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 11, 2020

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art from its extensive collection, a source said, to try to raise millions of pounds to boost its cash reserves as it struggles through the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has come under fire from British politicians for plans to cut 12,000 jobs. But with planes grounded and no revenue, it says the job losses are necessary because travel demand is set to shrink in coming years.

The BA collection includes works by Damien Hirst, Peter Doig and Bridget Riley, and selling off some of the works, which usually hang in executive lounges at airports, was an idea from a BA staff member, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

At least one work has been valued at more than $1.27 million (1 million pounds), the source added.

BA boss Alex Cruz said last week that with its parent company IAG burning through $223 million (178 million pounds) a week, he could not guarantee BA's survival and urged unions to engage over the job cuts.

The airline has said it is taking steps now to reduce up to 28 percent of staff numbers to protect as many jobs as it can in the long term.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member