WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twelve soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border – Ivory Coast army
The deadliest attack since March 2016 follows a joint military operation launched by Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso last month to tackle the expanding threat from militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh in the Sahel region.
Twelve soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border – Ivory Coast army
Republican forces soldiers question two suspected militiamen in the Riviera I neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 13, 2011. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 11, 2020

Twelve Ivorian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in an attack at a northern border post near Burkina Faso early on Thursday, said a senior officer at the army chief of staff's office.

Two other military gendarmes are reported missing, while one assailant was killed. The assailants were believed to have come from Burkina Faso, said the officer.

It was not yet clear who carried out Thursday's attack, which was the deadliest in Ivory Coast since gunmen from al Qaeda’s North African branch stormed the beach resort of Grand Bassam in March 2016, killing 19 people.

Operation against militants

RECOMMENDED

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso launched a joint military operation last month to tackle the expanding threat from militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh in the Sahel region.

Militant groups with links to Daesh and al Qaeda have sought to widen their influence in West Africa in recent years by carrying out deadly attacks on a regular basis.

The landlocked nations of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have been worst hit in part because their unpoliced desert reaches have allowed fighters to ghost across borders undetected. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member