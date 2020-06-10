The US has no evidence China is freeing members of the oppressed Muslim minority Uighurs, group in the country's northwest, the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback said on Wednesday.

"We have no evidence that they’ve been released, and even if they were released, they’re released into a virtual police state that China has created," Brownback told reporters at the State Department.

His remarks came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom that discusses the status of religious freedom in every country.

"It is a horrific situation, and our big concern here is that this is the future of what oppression’s going to look like, is what it looks like for the Uighurs when they get out of the prison camps," he said.

Even if released, said the ambassador, the Uighurs are going to face "cameras and identification" and "oppression" when they want to practice their faith.

"In many of these places, you’re fine if you want to do anything – you want to get an education, fine. You want to work, fine. You’re – anything – but if you want to practice your faith, it’s a no go.

"And if you do, there will be consequences for you and anybody else that pings you on your cell phone. These are the things that is the virtual police state that we’re very concerned about it being the future of – beyond Xinjiang," he added.

He said a number of workers have been put into forced labour facilities in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

According to the report, the Chinese government sought the forcible repatriation of Uighur Turks and other Muslims from foreign countries and detained some of those who returned.

It said satellite imagery and other sources indicated the government destroyed mosques, cemeteries and other religious sites.