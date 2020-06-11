Rani Farm was founded in 1994 by businessman F Yilmaz Sezer in Antalya’s Manavgat Evrenseki district, at the foot of the Toros mountain range in southern Turkey.

Initially serving five-star hotels on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey in Antalya, the farm has become an operation with national sales, spread out on 280,000 square metres that processes 10,000 liters of milk per day.

Amidst 35,000 trees, Rani Farm raises 4,000 animals (sheep, goats, cows and buffalo) and produces the traditional cheeses of Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The farm also has its own biogas electric terminal and refinery.

In a statement shared with TRT World, Rani Farm has defined its mission as “creating healthy products respecting all kinds of life from plants to people, being environmentally friendly, innovative, ecological, sustainable and with responsible investments, being a leader in our sphere.”

Rani Farm has introduced Turkish-made Parmesan, Gouda, Edam, Maasdam, Mozzarella, Emmental, Mimolette, Cheddar, and Tavva (equivalent of Raclette) cheeses to the local market, and has contributed to the country’s economy by decreasing imports by 70 percent. The farm makes 60 types of cheese.

According to a statement by Rani Farm, it takes 12 kilograms of milk to make one kilogram of gouda cheese, while parmesan cheese requires 16 kilograms of high quality milk for one kilogram yield.

Rani Farm’s Marketing Manager Mehmet Aktas, who says their work is “a labour of love” points out that parmesan cheese that takes 12 months to age in Italy only takes 10 months in Antalya, Turkey thanks to the milk quality in their farm.

Rani Farm also produces meat and charcuterie products, yogurt from goat, sheep, buffalo and cow’s milk, as well as organic vegetable, fruits and olive oil. The company is capable of processing 200 tonnes daily biogas waste into 500 kW/hr of electricity.

Introducing Turkish Brie

Established in 2019 as part of Bize Group Companies, MKP is located in Bursa’s Mustafakemalpasa district, in the northeastern Marmara Region of Turkey.

The factory is spread out over 85,000 square metres of which 17,000 square metres is enclosed spaces, and has a capacity of processing 250 tonnes of milk a day.

MKP has two brands: Kirmasti –– the old name of Mustafakemalpasa –– focuses on traditional Turkish cheese production such as white cheese (similar to Feta cheese), kashar (kasseri) cheese, ‘toast’ cheese (for making paninis and grilled cheese sandwiches) and lor cheese, known for its nutritious yet low-fat qualities.

MKP General Manager Murat Acir tells TRT World that ‘classical Turkish white cheese’, the highest-quality Turkish white cheese, aged for a year, is slowly losing its market share due to its higher sales price than other types of white cheese. He says that Kirmasti’s Turkish style cheese production line focuses on making the ‘classical Turkish white cheese’ popular again.