George Floyd is now the cornerstone of a movement that is going to change the whole wide world, veteran civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton told mourners at the funeral in Houston on Tuesday.

Anti-racism protesters over the death of Floyd will take to the streets across the United States again on Wednesday.

Hundreds of protesters in the West coast city of Seattle filled City Hall into early Wednesday calling for the mayor to resign and for police reforms.

More protests were expected from Atlanta to New York City and Los Angeles in what will be the 16th straight day of demonstrations.

Brother testifies on Capitol Hill

In Washington, one of Floyd's brothers spoke to a Democratic-led congressional panel on Wednesday as lawmakers took on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, says he's testifying to Congress because he wants his brother's death to be "more than another name” on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

Floyd's appearance before a House hearing comes a day after funeral services for his brother George Floyd, who has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

“If his death ends up changing the world for the better. And I think it will. I think it has. Then he died as he lived,” Philonise Floyd said.

“I’m tired. I’m tired of the pain I’m feeling now and I’m tired of the pain I feel every time another black person is killed for no reason," Floyd said.

"I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired.”

Floyd said, "The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough. Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs. Do the right thing.”

Family to lead Washington march

Sharpton said the Floyd family would lead a march on Washington on August 28 to mark the 57th anniversary of the 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech given from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, who was assassinated in 1968.

Floyd, 46, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he was held face down in a street in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death unleashed a surge of protests across US cities against racism and the systematic mistreatment of black people.

It has also inspired anti-racism protests in several countries in Europe.