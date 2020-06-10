Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a 2017 law, which retroactively legalised Israeli settlements built on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

The law would have authorised the existence of around 4,000 settlements in the region but was frozen shortly after it was enacted three years ago pending legal appeals.

Such illegal outposts take the form of isolated homes and hamlets, to extensions of existing larger settlements.

Eight out of nine judges on the court deemed that the presence of the unauthorised settlements was unconstitutional.

The ruling does not affect settlements built ‘legally’ according to Israeli law with approval from the Israeli occupation authorities. Under international law the settlement of Israeli citizens on land that is considered occupied Palestianian territory is illegal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rival, Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White Party that rules in coalition with Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc, welcomed the annulment of the law, promising his bloc would protect the court’s decision.

“In order for us to be united as a society, we must respect the rule of law,” he wrote on Twitter.

Netanyahu’s allies described the decision as a ‘left-wing extremist ruling’, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Likud called the ruling “unfortunate” and promised it would move to reintroduce and reenact the legislation.

More than 200 major Israeli settlements exist in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem with a total settler population of 620,000.

Though illegal under international law, Israel has provided these settlements with access to utilities and infrastructure, as well as unhindered road connections to Israel proper.