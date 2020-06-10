Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm.

The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, said the case was being closed because the main suspect, Stig Engstrom, died in 2000.

Palme was gunned down on February 28, 1986, after he and his wife, Lisbet Palme, left a movie theatre in the Swedish capital.

Petersson said Engstrom, also known as the Skandiamannen for working in the nearby Skandia insurance company, had a strong dislike of Palme and his policies. He was one of the first at the murder scene and was briefly considered a possible suspect.

“Since he has died, I cannot indict him,” Petersson told a news conference.

Several other witnesses gave descriptions of the fleeing killer that matched Engstrom, while others said he wasn’t even at the scene.

Engstrom himself claimed to have been present from the beginning, spoke to Lisbet Palme and police and attempted to resuscitate the victim.