Landmines left by the militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others on Wednesday in the south of the capital Tripoli, the Health Ministry said.

"Seven people were killed in landmine explosions in several locations in the south of Tripoli, and 10 others were wounded," said the ministry spokesman Amin al Hashemi.

Those killed were four civilians and three mine-clearing experts.

The spokesman said the devices had gone off in the Ain Zara and Wadi Rabi districts on the southern edges of the capital, which had been controlled by militants backing warlord Khalifa Haftar until May.

The explosions came days after the Government of National Accord declared itself back in full control of the capital and its suburbs after fending off Haftar's year-long offensive to seize the capital.

Russian and Soviet-era landmines

Human Rights Watch earlier this month accused Haftar militias of laying Russian and Soviet-era landmines in Tripoli's southern districts.

They "appear to have laid mines as they withdrew from southern districts of the city" in May, the New York-based rights group said.

Days earlier, the UN's Libya mission voiced concern over reports that "residents of the Ain Zara and Salahuddin areas of Tripoli have been killed or wounded by Improvised Explosive Devices placed in/near their homes."