Formerly conjoined twin brothers from Turkey, Yigit and Derman, have returned back home after more than six months of medical operations and healing in London to separate them.

The two-year-old twins, who were born with their heads joined to each other, arrived in Turkey early on Wednesday in an ambulance plane sent by the Turkish health ministry.

Yigit and Derman, sons of Turkish couple Fatma and Omer Evrensel, were sent to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for the rare operation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan last December.

Before leaving for Turkey, Omer Evrensel said "this operation could not be done in Turkey, so President Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan helped us to come here".

He said the first lady first visited them when they were in Istanbul as they unsuccessfully searched for a hospital that could perform the procedure and "showed great care on our children's condition".

"Then we were brought to London" with special orders from the presidency when the London hospital and surgeons agreed to the operation.