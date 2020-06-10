Protests against monuments that celebrate historical figures known to be racists, are not new. But the death of George Floyd, a Black man, has galvanised the feelings against open symbols of racism and colonialism in several countries like never before.

From Jacksonville in the United States, to Bristol in the United Kingdom and Antwerp in Belgium, activists and supporters of Black Lives Matter have besieged, disfigured and, in some cases, torn down the statues of people who have a controversial racist past.

While in some instances these monuments have been torn down by protestors, in other cases, local authorities have simply brought it upon themselves to relegate them to cemeteries and museums.

Here’s a quick look at what’s happening around the world.

Dealing with a racist past

Across cities in the US, there is a drive to remove the statues of Confederate soldiers from parks, universities and other public places.

For white supremacists, the Confederate monuments are a symbol of Southern America’s fight for its autonomy. But the whole truth is much uglier. The Confederate states, such as Alabama, fought in the American Civil War to preserve the institution of slavery.

Now, people are demanding that racist monuments be taken down - and authorities are obliging in the wake of massive protests to end police brutality and systemic injustices faced by Black Americans.

Just this week, the John Breckenridge Castleman monument, a statue of a Confederate soldier, in Louisville, Kentucky, was removed. In Jacksonville, Florida, a 122-year-old statue and plaque that honoured Confederate soldiers, was taken down as the city's mayor declared that other such symbols would be removed, too.

Earlier this month, demonstrators tore down the 112-year-old monument that commemorated Robert E. Lee, the Confederate General. It had been standing in front of a high school in Montgomery, Alabama.

Lee has been a controversial figure and his immortalising in such a symbol, has been at the centre of the race debate for years. In 2017, a woman was killed when a white supremacitst drove a car into a crowd of protestors who were demanding the removal of the statue in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center, found that there were more than 1,700 symbols of Confederacy in the US including statues, names of schools and highways.

Since 2015, more than 130 Confederate monuments have been removed from public view.

A long way to go

Across the Atlantic, in the UK, a similar drive has gained momentum. Over the weekend, young activists pulled down the statue of 17th century slave trader, Edward Colston, and deposited it into a river in Bristol.