In Turkey, birdhouses are part of the collective past, going as far back as the Ottoman times. During the empire, architects built homes mostly for small birds such as sparrows on the side of mosques and stone buildings that would shelter them from the elements and provide a nesting area.

These birdhouses are generally built on the facades that catch the sun using materials such as wood, stone or ceramics. Some are as simple as holes in the wall for perching, while others are elaborate structures that resemble palaces or mini mosques.

Architect Cengiz Bektas says the birdhouses are made because of the Anatolian folks’ love for birds.

“According to our faith, humankind must be in balance with all creation. I found birdhouses from various centuries. All around Istanbul, there are birdhouses constructed on houses to bridges and mosques,” he adds.

Art historian Hayri Fehmi Yilmaz agrees, noting that since the end of the 16th century, Ottoman architecture has featured spaces for birds, pointing out that the best examples were created in the 18th century, during what is known as the ‘Tulip Period’.

According to Yilmaz, the Ottomans primarily produced birdhouses to house small birds such as sparrows, swallows and goldfinches, and not loud and garrulous birds such as pigeons or doves, whose droppings could also cause damage to the buildings.

Yilmaz adds that there are birdhouses in Anatolia as well, in Kayseri, Nevsehir (around the Cappadocia area), and Urfa, to name a few, that are also welcoming to pigeons.

Yilmaz tells TRT World that the primary reason birdhouses were built on building facades is to do a good deed (sevap) to gain favour, so that one helping small creatures in need would be seen in a positive light by God. He points out that featuring birdhouses in architecture would stir up compassion in people, who would exist side by side with smaller beings of creation.