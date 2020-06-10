Turkey’s Bayraktar TB-2, an unmanned aerial vehicle, has broken the national aviation record by flying for 200,000 hours, an official from the country’s leading drone manufacturer said on Wednesday.

"Another record of our national aviation history has been broken... #BayraktarTB2. With patience, love, perseverance, Bayraktar TB2 has been on duty for 200,000 hours in the sky for Turkey. This is the longest time on duty for a national aircraft. Free and independent in our sky," Selcuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer of Baykar, said on Twitter.

Indigenously built