The World Health Organisation (WHO) left doctors and scientists scratching their heads after one of its officials announced at a press conference on Monday that Covid-19 patients with no symptoms 'very rarely' pass the virus on to others.

"We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They are following asymptomatic cases, following contacts and not finding secondary transmission. It is very rare,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on coronavirus response, told journalists in a video conference.

“We are constantly looking at this data and trying to get more information from countries to truly answer this question. It still appears to be rare that an asymptomatic actually transmits onwards.”

The statement contradicts multiple studies that have flooded the internet in recent months, arguing that asymptomatic patients are helping spread the contagious disease.

Some experts immediately took to Twitter, questioning the WHO’s assessment.

“@WHO communication here not stellar. If folks without symptoms truly "very rarely" spread virus, would be huge. But such a statement by @WHO should be accompanied by data,” Ashish K Jha, the dean-in-waiting at the Brown University School of Public Health, said in a series of tweets.

When approached by TRT World for clarification, a WHO spokesman refused to give an immediate comment, saying a Facebook live session for public and media would be held later in the day.

It is vital to keep in mind the distinction between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases. People in the pre-symptomatic category don’t show any visible signs for a few days but eventually end up becoming unwell.

There are also those patients who have mild symptoms, known as paucisymptomatic infections, and can still be spreading the virus.

The case of silent spreaders

Multiple studies and experts at leading health institutions have said in recent months that coronavirus patients could be passing on the infection even if they don’t show any symptoms.