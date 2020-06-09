WORLD
Alabama shuts down FETO-linked charter school
The US state of Alabama shut down a controversial charter school Tuesday with links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) two months before its opening, citing a failure to meet conditions.
In this Nov. 2016 file photo, the American Flag flies outside the Justice Department in Washington. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 9, 2020

The US state of Alabama shut down a controversial charter school on Tuesday with links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) two months before its opening, citing a failure to meet conditions.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission voted to revoke Woodland Prep's charter, initially approved in May 2018, for failing to meet conditions of pre-opening, a lack of adherence to generally accepted financial standards and failing to establish community support for the school, according to the local Al.com news outlet.

The first charter revoked by the commission has links to criminal cult leader Fetullah Gulen, a fugitive terrorist wanted by Turkey for his role behind a deadly military coup attempt in July 2016.

FETO leader Fetullah Gulen has been residing in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania for over two decades.

In a statement sent to the news outlet, Alabama Education Association (AEA) President Sherry Tucker said the “AEA has consistently said we support good charter schools. Woodland Prep was not going to be a good charter school."

Decision hailed

AEA Associate Executive Director Theron Stokes hailed the decision.

RECOMMENDED

''I hope this case serves as a warning shot to out-of-state corporate interests who may be looking to Alabama to make money in the charter school business,'' Stokes said, accusing Woodland Prep of planning a ''money-grabbing scheme.''

In early August, the AEA filed a lawsuit against Soner Tarim, a Texas-based FETO member, who was seeking to open Woodland Prep charter school in rural southwest Alabama.

According to one of the local reports back then, Tarim was to make more than $300,000 if the charter plan went through, making him the highest-paid official in the poverty-stricken county.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which over 250 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured in less than 12 hours.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

FETO has a considerable presence internationally, particularly in the US, including private schools which serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.

SOURCE:AA
