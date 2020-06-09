BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Ukraine gets $5B lifeline amid coronavirus recession
Ukraine will receive an immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion from the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, the IMF said in a statement.
Ukraine gets $5B lifeline amid coronavirus recession
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund in Kiev, Ukraine May 28, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 9, 2020

The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved on Tuesday a $5 billion loan deal for Ukraine that Kiev says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic plunges the Eastern European country's economy into recession.

Ukraine will receive an immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion from the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, the IMF said in a statement.

"That's $200 mln more than originally planned," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on his official Twitter account. "The new program funding will help us to overcome the challenges caused by #Covid 19. The #IMF has proven itself to be a reliable partner to a friend in need."

The rest of the funds will be spread over four reviews during the program, which focuses more on stability than deep structural reforms, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Vote of confidence?

Zelenskiy's government has trumpeted the agreement as a vote of confidence in its ability to deliver reforms, including a banking law that went against the interests of one of the country's wealthiest tycoons.

RECOMMENDED

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine does not have the financial firepower for major stimulus measures to keep its economy afloat after imposing a nationwide lockdown in March that has shuttered or restricted many businesses.

Securing the IMF funds also is expected to unlock financing from the European Union and other institutions.

Ukraine's economy is seen contracting around 5% this year, including a 12 percent second-quarter drop.

The country has recorded 27,856 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 810 deaths, although the lockdown is gradually being lifted.

To secure the IMF deal, Ukraine had to pass legislation that prevents the former owners of insolvent banks from regaining their assets. 

The move was viewed as aimed against the interests of Ihor Kolomoisky, who formerly owned the country's largest lender, PrivatBank - nationalised in 2016 - and who has waged a legal battle to regain control or receive government compensation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA