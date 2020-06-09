Turkish president on Tuesday reiterated Ankara's support for Libya's UN-recognised government in fight against warlord Khalifa Haftar, saying Turkey defeated the warlord's attempts to overthrow Libya's government.

"We foiled Haftar's invasion plan in Libya," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference following a roughly three-hour cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

The descendants of Libya's anti-colonial hero "Lion of the Desert" Omar Mukhtar defeated at the gates of Tripoli "legionaries" sent from all over the world by "those would try to occupy" the country.

"We will stand next to our Libyan brothers, not the putschists, not the imperialists," Erdogan said, referring to Haftar and his supporters.

Erdogan also added that Turkey will share its knowledge and experience in all needed areas with Libya's people.

Turkey's backing to GNA

Ankara’s support for Libya's UN-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has helped shift the balance in the country, allowing the Tripoli-based forces to retake the capital's airport and gain the upper hand against the rival militia chief Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar militants are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

"[The] will of Libyan people cannot be bought with petro-dollars. Everyone needs to accept this," Erdogan added.

Syria stirring trouble in Idlib

Erdogan took a dig at the Syrian regime, saying it was increasing provocations in northwest Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.

On Monday, jets bombed several villages in the opposition-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting.