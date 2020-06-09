Boris Johnson may well be guilty of massively misjudging the coronavirus impact in the UK and leaving it way too late to implement counter measures.

Indeed, press reports which suggest thousands of people need not have died simply by his hesitation of a couple of weeks are probably accurate. But what UK media doesn’t report on is how he accurately guessed how Brexit negotiations would play out.

Johnson insisted on a maximum period of one year for talks, issuing an ultimatum to Brussels that the UK would leave the EU – with or without a deal – on the last day of this year.

And if the petulant Michel Barnier, chief Brexit negotiator, cannot back down from what is a very churlish position – bullying the EU or freezing talks – then the deadline to extend the talks, June 30, will pass and there will be no time to negotiate a deal.

Simply, it is looking increasingly unlikely that the EU can strike a deal of any kind before the December deadline – even if Johnson makes token concessions on tariffs on certain goods entering the EU market, as he did recently.

Both sides have stepped back from talks and are accusing one another of not being able to take important steps to negotiating on a swathe of prominent issues.

Glass houses

There are numerous areas of disagreement between the two sides, with whether the UK can take back control of the English Channel and North sea for its fisherman topping the list.

But the interpretation and “maintenance” of a level playing field once the UK begins to trade with the EU is also a large area of dispute as is labour standards, foreign aid, security and conditions for future access into the single market.

Britain has long argued for a deal similar to the one that Canada has, but this has been habitually rejected by the EU as Britain’s proximity to the European continent makes it different and throws up a number of problems which Canada doesn’t present.

In the coming days in June, the talks are likely to collapse entirely and this will be a huge blow in terms of credibility to the EU as sceptical member-states like Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands and even France will look at the move by Michel Barnier as weak and ineffective – despite ‘le blockage’ on fishery rights coming straight from member states and not Barnier.

A breakdown would likely coincide with another crisis which highlights how divided the EU is over the pandemic: EU leaders will meet in a Brussels Summit and – supposedly – sign off what was hoped would be a $2 trillion dollar rescue fund for Eurozone countries which have been hit hard by the virus, namely Italy and Spain.

The rescue plan has many holes in it as northern European countries want it to be a loan which member states have to pay back, whereas the southern countries want it to be a ‘grant’ which the EU itself borrows and pays back.

Even the figure of 2 trillion has been scrapped in the last days of May only to re-emerge as a tad over $565 billion in grants.

But where does this money come from? The trillion pie-in-the-sky idea was supposed to come out of the next seven-year budget (and borrowed from international markets).