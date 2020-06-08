France said on Monday it would ban the controversial chokehold used to detain suspects after the death in custody of George Floyd in the United States intensified anger over the conduct of French police.

France's police watchdog said it had received almost 1,500 complaints against officers last year - half of them for alleged violence.

After a string of protests in recent days, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced the chokehold method "will be abandoned".

"It will no longer be taught in police and gendarmerie schools. It is a method that has its dangers," he told a press conference.

He added there would be "zero tolerance" for racism in law enforcement and officers strongly suspected of racism would be suspended.

Castaner said too many officers "have failed in their Republican duty" in recent weeks, with several instances of racist and discriminatory remarks revealed.

"It is not enough to condemn it," said Castaner. "We have to track it down and combat it."

'The police are not racist'

But police unions questioned the changes.

The impression given is that "everyone is nice except the police who are mean," said Philippe Capon of the Unsa-Police union.

Frederic Lagache on the Alliance Union said he feared that police will be reduced to "street fighting or the use of tasers".Earlier Monday, President Emmanuel Macron urged his government to "accelerate" steps to improve police ethics.

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls said "the police are not racist", but racism, anti-Semitism and violence ran through society and the security forces "unfortunately do not escape these phenomena".

Macron met Castaner and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Sunday a day after some 23,000 people protested in several French cities to demand "justice" for victims of crimes allegedly committed by police.

'Crisis of confidence'