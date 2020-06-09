Panama has isolated nearly 200 migrants in a jungle camp to contain a novel coronavirus outbreak among a much larger group of Africans, Cubans and Haitians stranded by the pandemic in the remote Darien region.

During a visit to the Lajas Blancas camp on Friday, migrants – some wearing blue surgical masks – lay under tarps or in tents, enclosed in a chain link fence.

Medical workers in gowns, hair coverings and masks made the rounds taking temperature and blood pressure measurements.

Starting in May, authorities quarantined around 90 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus along with family members and close companions in the camp.

Sickening food

Of the four migrants Reuters news agency spoke with at the camp, Cuban Francisco Turcas said poor food had sickened some members of the group.

All had been in government facilities for weeks since emerging from the jungle into Panama on a long trek across the Americas.

"There are children, old people, pregnant women here. There are already many who have diarrhea," said Turcas.

Migrants cannot leave the facilities without permission, though they may buy supplies from nearby stores.

Asked about the migrants' living conditions, Panamanian Security Minister Juan Pino said the migrants were in good hands.

Just six of them are still testing positive for the virus, he said.

'Avoid mobility'