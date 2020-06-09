Turkish prosecutors issued warrants on Tuesday for the detention of 191 suspects — including 181 on-duty servicemen — who are suspected of having links to Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation.

The warrants were issued over of cheating during air force entrance examinations between 2004-2016 that favoured candidates with links to US-based cult leader Fetullah Gulen. At least 145 of the suspects were detained in raids in western Izmir province and 22 other provinces.

The suspects include 173 sergeants, six lieutenants, two first lieutenants, eight former sergeants and two former cadets.

Turkey has been tracking down suspected members of FETO since the coup attempt.

Tuesday’s warrants were issued amid a renewed drive against FETO after Turkey eased lockdowns to fight the coronavirus outbreak on June 1.

Dozens of suspected security force members were detained in similar raids across Turkey on Monday.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 33 suspects, including 24 on-duty police force members.

Separately, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 42 suspects using ByLock – FETO’s encrypted smartphone messaging app – and contacting with terror affiliates through pay phones.