TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Europe saw 65 racist attacks on mosques, Islamic centres – Turkish official
Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, Omer Celik, says "38 of those attacks were carried out against Turkish mosques and Islamic centres."
Europe saw 65 racist attacks on mosques, Islamic centres – Turkish official
Justice and Development (AK) Party's Spokesman, Omer Celik makes statements to media in Ankara, Turkey on June 8, 2020. / AA
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
June 8, 2020

Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, Omer Celik has condemned mosque attacks in the Greek-administered side of Cyprus.

"There have been 65 racist and Islamophobic attacks to mosques and Islamic centers in Europe. Thirty-eight of those attacks were carried out against Turkish mosques and Islamic centers," he said. 

"It’s impossible to track down the perpetrators of these attacks as the Greek Cypriot Administration is the authority on that part of the island. A responsible administration could easily find those responsible.

RECOMMENDED

As long as the Greek Cypriot Administration doesn’t identify the perpetrators, we will treat it as the usual suspects and the political organisation behind these attacks. Whatever goal the Greek administration has, these racist attacks will not help.” Omer Celik said.

Last week, the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque in Limassol city was attacked with petrol bombs by unidentified people.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar called the Greek Cypriot administration to "come up with a policy to stop anti-Islamic activities."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA