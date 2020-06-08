Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's spokesman, Omer Celik has condemned mosque attacks in the Greek-administered side of Cyprus.

"There have been 65 racist and Islamophobic attacks to mosques and Islamic centers in Europe. Thirty-eight of those attacks were carried out against Turkish mosques and Islamic centers," he said.

"It’s impossible to track down the perpetrators of these attacks as the Greek Cypriot Administration is the authority on that part of the island. A responsible administration could easily find those responsible.