Palestinians have submitted a response to the controversial US Mideast plan, which sees parts of the occupied West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.

"We submitted a counter-proposal to the quartet a few days ago," he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.

He said that it proposed the creation of a "sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarised" with "minor modifications of borders where necessary."

Turning the heat on Israel

At a news conference, Shtayyeh said Israel must now "feel the heat of international pressure."

European states, Shtayyeh said, were debating "sanctions on Israel and freezing association agreements, as well as cancelling some research programmes" and "recognising Palestine" as a state in the West Bank and Gaza.

Most countries view Israel's settlements on occupied land as illegal. Israel disputes this. Palestinians now exercise limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while Palestinian group Hamas rules tiny Gaza.

But Shtayyeh said the 27-nation European Union's consensus decision-making was "a bit complicated," and one or two countries were not in line with others on the issue.

Some European countries could formally recognise a Palestinian state but, according to an Israeli official, Germany would not be one of them.

"Germany even with annexation would not recognise a Palestinian state and is not going to support sanctions against Israel," he said.

Israel's 'very dangerous' plans could stoke violence

A top Russian diplomat said Israel’s "dangerous" plans to annex Palestinian territories could provoke further discontent and violence.

In the near future, the new coalition government of Israel "may begin practical steps" to implement its stated plans to annex Palestinian territories, said Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister on Tuesday.

"We believe that such a development would be very dangerous. We agree with the assessments and warnings in this regard, which are reflected in the latest decisions of the Arab League on this issue."

Russia remains committed to a two-state solution on the basis of international law, and wants to see direct Israeli-Palestinian talks launched under UN auspices, Bogdanov added.

Germany's stance