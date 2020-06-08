Protests are sweeping across the US and countries worldwide in the aftermath of the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer. Racism in the US didn’t end with the abolition of slavery. Instead, Black Americans face untold indignities even after the landmark Civil Rights Movement.

When Turkey’s ambassador to the US opened the doors of the Turkish embassy to black jazz musicians, Turkey found itself caught in the middle of US race relations.

At this point in American history, segregation was in full flow and Black Americans were not allowed to enter whites-only restaurants and were only allowed to sit at the back of public buses.

In 1934, when Munir Ertegun took on his assignment in the US as Turkey’s ambassador, Washington DC also happened to be a hub for jazz music in the country. In addition to this, Ertegun’s sons, Ahmet and Nesuhi, were big fans of the genre.

As a result of Turkey’s open-door diplomacy, jazz concerts started taking place in the Turkish embassy where black and white singers gathered and sang together. From Duke Ellington, Joe Marsala, Henry Allen, Adele Girar, and Zutty Singleton to Max Kaminsky and Tommy Potter would perform at concerts organised by Ertegun’s two sons.

The incident made a tremendous impact in the US and some celebrated the Turkish policy while many condemned it, including US politicians.

At the time, it was frowned upon for Blacks and whites to mix and some senators from the Southern US asked Munir Ertegun how he could be arranging such events.

In response, Ertegun said, “We take our guests in from the front door, whoever they are and we would be glad to host you as well if you decide to become our guests.”

Ahmet, his son, further elaborated: “We had a lot of black friends in Washington and we were not allowed to go to the cinema, theatre or restaurant together. Even stepping out together was almost impossible. Such that I was not able to take Duke Ellington, genius musician of his time, to dinner. It was the situation and we did not accept it.”

Ertegun’s other son, Nesuhi, stated that nobody could imagine what was happening in the US at the time in terms of discrimination and racism. “Therefore, we organised concerts, Jazz was our social activity weapon,” he added.

Eventually, events took on a life of their own outside the confines of the Turkish embassy building.