Libyan army and fighters allied with the country's UN-recognised government in Tripoli pressed their advance on Monday, boosted by recent battlefield gains and their rivals' withdrawal from around the capital, the warring sides reported.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) forced pushed further into the central coastal city of Sirte. even as UAE drones, backing warlord Khalifa Haftar, struck a field hospital south of Misrata in northwestern Libya.

The fighting continues after Tripoli rejected a unilateral ceasefire proposal over the weekend by Egypt, also a backer of Haftar whose militias have waged a year-long campaign to capture the capital, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

The Tripoli forces, supported by Turkey, gained the upper hand last week after retaking the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli, forcing Haftar's militia to withdraw — defeats their command painted as a tactical measure to give the UN-backed peace process a chance.

Political talks on hold

Tripoli-based Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said the government would engage in political talks only after taking Sirte and also the inland Jufra airbase, to the south.

The US last month accused Russia of deploying at least 14 aircraft at Jufra base to support mercenaries backing Haftar, a claim dismissed by Moscow.

Egypt's proposal, announced by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Saturday, envisaged a ceasefire starting on Monday. Haftar and Russia accepted it.

The EU, however, has said it cannot accept any alternative to the Berlin process.

“In general, any initiative in line with the UN-led Berlin process is a positive development. But no alternative to the inclusive political solution of the Berlin process, also confirmed by the UN, is acceptable,” Peter Stano said.

READ MORE: Will the Berlin conference on Libya bring peace?

Significance of Sirte