The killing of George Floyd has provoked a global outpouring against police brutality and institutional racism targeting African-Americans and other visible minorities in the US.

Indian actors have been no different, adding their voice to the chorus calling for change in protests and online messages of solidarity across the world.

However, as many Bollywood observers are pointing out, these stars are not without their own demons when it comes to racial prejudice and support for the far-right.

Criticism of Bollywood actors and actresses centred on their own idealisation of lighter skin, such as through the promotion of skin lightening creams, and their silence on issues such as hate rhetoric and violence targeting the country’s Muslim minority.

When actress Priyanka Chopra posted a message of solidarity on instagram, featuring the caption ‘I can’t breathe’, many followers pointed out her own silence on minority issues in India.

“End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color,” Chopra wrote in the caption accompanying the image.

One user responded: “Have you forgotten your advert of the garnier skin whitening cream????”

Another asked why Chopra had not spoken up during recent anti-Muslim violence in the Indian capital, New Delhi, in which scores were killed: “As you write this opportunistic, unaware, shameless post sitting on your green card with your fairness cream advertisement sponsored UPPER CASTE privilege, please take a moment to reflect on your performative selective wokeness.”

Chopra was by no means alone in being targeted for her perceived hypocrisy. After actress Disha Patani shared an image with the caption ‘all colours are beautiful’, Indian Twitter users were quick to point out her role in advertising skin lightening products.

“Actors .... who are obsessed with skin lightening have no rights to say this !!!” said one Twitter user.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and consequent curfews imposed, Indian police have been accused of taking a heavy handed approach to enforcement, with a number of videos of violent beatings of Indian nationals by officers going viral.