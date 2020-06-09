It was their last chance to say goodbye, thousands of Houston residents braved the sun and heat on Monday to honour George Floyd at a public viewing full of pain and reflection.

The 46-year-old black man's death on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck has sparked a wave of anger and anti-racism protests across the US and around the world.

Some in the crowd wore shirts printed with the phrase "I can't breathe" - Floyd's haunting last words. Others raised their fists, a symbol of black power and solidarity, over the coffin.

Mourners had to wear masks inside the church, and could only stay for a few fleeting seconds in front of the open casket - rules put in place because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

For Joseph Qualls, who went to the same high school as Floyd, the death is even more painful.

"He was the first person I knew in my neighbourhood to get a scholarship," said the 38-year-old barbershop owner, who attended the service with his wife Candice.

Kelvin Sherrod, 41, brought his wife and two sons, ages eight and nine, with him. The whole family wore black T-shirts emblazoned with "I can't breathe."

Floyd's death hit his children hard, Sherrod said. "They asked us, 'What happened, why did they do this to this man?'

"It does not matter how old you are, it affects us all," Sherrod noted.

"Being here with my boys means a lot," he said. "It is a time in history and they will remember they were part of it."

'This is not ok'

Amid all the mourning, Sherrod added he was still happy to see so many people had turned out.

"It's bringing us together as a country, not based on the color of your skin," he said.