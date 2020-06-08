Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee on Monday arrived at a South Korean court which will rule whether he will be sent back to jail after more than two years of freedom, as new allegations dog the executive and cast a pall over the country's top conglomerate.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against Lee, culminating a probe into accounting fraud and a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates that they said helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control of the group.

Lee, 51, wearing a face mask and a dark suit, appeared at the Seoul court for a hearing scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). He did not answer questions from reporters before entering the court.

After the hearing, he is expected to head to a detention centre to await the judge's decision, expected on Monday or early Tuesday.

Misconduct Allegations

Samsung on Friday denied the allegation of stock-manipulation against Lee, saying it was "beyond common sense" to claim Lee was involved in the decision-making.