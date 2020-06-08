Arab Spring movements have rattled the Middle East by seeking the end of autocratic regimes. While they could not inflict a deadly blow to old parochial power structures, they have paved the way for possible regime change calls.

The Libyan civil war and the Egyptian military coup, which overthrew the country’s first-democratically elected government alongside its president in August 2013, are the two important products of the Arab Spring.

Egypt’s military-dominated leadership backed warlord Khalifa Haftar - who aspires to be the next Qaddafi of the country - in the bloody Libyan civil war against the UN-recognised civilian-led Government of the General Accord (GNA).

Egypt, quite like the Gulf's rich kingdoms, has long been worried about the empowerment of democratic rule in the Middle East, investing their political capitals on strongmen like Haftar and Syria’s Bashar al Assad.

But recent developments in Libya, where Turkey’s efficient deployment of its newly-developed drone technology in the service of the legitimate Tripoli government, has unexpectedly changed the political equation against Haftar’s LNA. This has unsettled the Middle East’s autocrats like Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

“The legitimate government succeeded to stop (Haftar’s) aggression, starting to liberate the rest of the country from military strongmen like Haftar and their allies, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said Hamza Zawba, an Egyptian political analyst and journalist, the former spokesman of the Freedom and Justice Party, the political wing of Egypt’s powerful Muslim Brotherhood.

Egyptian dilemma in Libya

Zawba, who particularly wants to emphasise brotherly relations between the two North African countries, a bond that goes back centuries, thinks that Egypt could do nothing about the reversed fortunes of Haftar. The warlord’s militias have surrounded Tripoli for months, calculating that a complete victory was in their grasp.

After big losses in northwestern Libya, LNA militants are on the run as Haftar has been seen seeking support from Egypt - he visited Cairo last week to discuss the delicate political situation with Sisi.

Cairo has recently been silent as its ally was losing critical ground in the outskirts of Tripoli.

“If our military engages in a war with (the legitimate Tripoli government), I think it would be catastrophic by all means. The Egyptian military knows that it will be a big failure,” Zawba told TRT World.

Both recently, and historically, rumours have swirled that Egypt could send its military to assist Haftar. But Zawba and other experts think that it is quite unlikely, measuring Cairo’s decreasing political influence across the Middle East and its plummeting economy.

“It’s not qualified to launch a (large-scale) war in an open place, which is not our land. We have scrambled in Sinai for years,” Zawba observed, referring to the Egyptian military’s endless campaign against armed groups in desert areas.