Turkey slams flying of Byzantine flag on mosque in Greek Cyprus
The hanging of a Byzantine flag over a mosque in Cyprus' Larnaca city was described as a "provocation" by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) top religious authority said it was saddened by the news and asked the archbishop to explain the matter. / AA
June 7, 2020

Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) condemned on Sunday the hanging of a Byzantine flag over a mosque in Greek-administered Cyprus.

"The Greek administration should stop encouraging anti-Turkish and -Islam activities that are being fanned by some dark forces in the south of the island and should take measures to put an end to this diseased mentality," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said in a tweet.

“With sadness and anger, we have witnessed an attack that will not fit humanity and conscience in Southern Cyprus. Hanging the Byzantine flag on the Tuzla Mosque in Larnaca has deeply injured us and everyone who defends freedom of belief,” Turkey’s Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Recalling the arson attempt on a mosque in Greek Cyprus, TRNC's President Mustafa Akinci urged the Greek Cypriot administration to not let this heinous act go unpunished.

"Obviously there is someone who hopes to rely on provocation. After the arson attempt of the mosque in Limassol, this action should not be underestimated and the Greek administration should not pursue those who do,” he said in a statement.

Omer Celik, the spokesman of Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, said in a tweet: "We strongly condemn hanging of a Byzantine flag to the mosque in Tuzla village in Southern Cyprus. The Greek administration should stop hostility toward Islam.”

"Those who promote Islamophobia will soon face the troubles caused by the fascists they protect,” he added.

Last week, the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque in Limassol city was attacked by petrol bombs by unidentified people. Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar called the Greek Cypriot administration to "come up with a policy to stop anti-Islamic activities".

TRNC's top religious authority said it was saddened by the news coming in and asked the archbishop to explain the matter.

SOURCE:AA
