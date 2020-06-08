BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Mexico takes out $1 billion loan from World Bank – newspaper
Business newspaper El Economista said the Mexican government asked the World Bank for the loan on May 19 to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Mexico takes out $1 billion loan from World Bank – newspaper
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
June 8, 2020

Mexico has taken out a $1 billion loan from the World Bank as the effects of the coronavirus begin to squeeze the economy, a business newspaper reported on Sunday.

El Economista said the Mexican government asked the World Bank for the loan on May 19 to deal with the impact of the pandemic, and got the green light from the international lender on May 31.

RECOMMENDED

Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter that the loan had not been contracted for any specific purpose.

The development policy loan (DPL) is for the government’s general funding needs and fell within the debt limits already approved by Mexico’s Congress, he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA