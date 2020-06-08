The city that never sleeps had a curfew for much of last week.

Famous stores were boarded up after days of unrest. The lights are out on Broadway theatres, and the subway no longer runs overnight.

With the virus in check, at least for now, New York is easing restrictions that shut down schools, businesses and much of city life in March.

Construction, manufacturing, wholesalers and previously “nonessential” retailers can resume work, with restrictions. Retailers can reopen for delivery and pickup, though customers can't yet browse inside.

It’s an inflexion point as the city tries to get back to business after becoming the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, suffering a surge that killed more than 500 people a day at its early-to-mid-April peak. Overall, more than 21,000 people citywide have died of confirmed or probable Covid-19.

Facing problems that range from creating social distancing on the subway to restoring public confidence in the police, can the city regroup? Can New Yorkers?

Edwin Arce thinks so. A chef at a Manhattan restaurant, he was heartened to see more customers than expected when it reopened this week for takeout and delivery.

“As a city, we are ready to be back, start going out, living life, with the new reality, though,” of masks and two metre separation, said Arce, 31. “The new normal.”

Sam Solomon wonders how normal that will be.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to be like it was,” said Solomon, 22, who has a health-related job.

After months of relative isolation, “it’s going to be an adjustment being around so many people,” said the native New Yorker, who never thought she’d have to get used to crowds.

The city has already reawakened somewhat as warm weather drew people outdoors, more restaurants offered carryout service, and most recently, as thousands of people marched in protests sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

Subway ridership is ticking back up after plunging from 5.4 million rides per weekday in February to under 450,000 in April, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says.

Commuters will find subway schedules back to usual Monday, with signs showing people how far apart to stand, or try to, on platforms. The 1am to 5am (0500 GMT to 0900 GMT) shutdowns that began in early May will continue so trains can be cleaned.