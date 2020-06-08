New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making the South Pacific nation one of the first countries to do so.

The government will drop social distancing restrictions from midnight on Monday as it moves to a Level 1 national alert from Level 2, Ardern told a news conference.

Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world.

"While we’re in a safer, stronger position there’s still no easy path back to pre-Covidlife, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild," Ardern said.

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple 'Thank you, New Zealand.'"

The South Pacific nation of about 5 million people is emerging from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India and the United States grapple with the spreading virus.