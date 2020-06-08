WORLD
Palestinian state not part of plans for West Bank – Israel's Netanyahu
Israeli PM Netanyahu says his controversial annexation plan for occupied West Bank "will be implemented within a few weeks" and his government will "not approve" the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the mapping process for the controversial annexation plan has not been completed yet. / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
June 8, 2020

Israel will not approve the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its annexation plan of occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

According to Israel's Channel 13 TV, Netanyahu said the annexation plan for the West Bank will be implemented within a few weeks.

"The annexation plan will not include the establishment of a Palestinian state, and the government will definitely not approve it," Netanyahu said.

He added that the mapping process for the annexation has not been completed yet.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the occupied West Bank under a plan agreed to by Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.

Netanyahu has set a July 1 deadline to begin advancing his plan to annex Israel's illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

Controversial 'Deal of the Century'

The plan comes as part of US President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" which was announced on January 28. 

It refers to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital" and recognises Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that under the US plan, Israel will annex 30 percent to 40 percent of the occupied West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem. 

Israelis protest annexation plan

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv against the government's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Demonstrators waved Israeli and Palestinians flags and held placards against the occupation of the West Bank and the possible annexation of parts of it, in a rally organised by left-wing NGOs and political parties.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
