Since the extremely disturbing killing of George Floyd last month and the subsequent unrest across major US cities, the rest of the world has been paying close attention to America’s internal crisis.

Iran’s leadership has been particularly focused on racism, militarism, and police brutality in America and using several platforms to address it.

On May 27, the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted a video about the history of slavery in America and African Americans suffering from human rights abuses.

The tweet read: “If you're dark-skinned walking in the US, you can't be sure you'll be alive in the next few minutes. #ICantBreathe #BlackLivesMatter”.

This month the Supreme Leader spoke directly about George Floyd’s death: “It is no novelty… It is what the US governments have been doing to the world.” Khamenei went on to say: “a cop kneeling on a black man’s neck and letting him choke to death… is the nature of the American government. They have done the same to such countries as Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.”

On June 4, President Hassan Rouhani delivered a televised speech about George Floyd, who “was killed in the most brutal way.”

Rouhani accused “the rulers of the White House” of turning America’s national crisis “into one of the worst in history.”

Tehran’s chief diplomat put out a tweet calling on “the entire world to wage war against racism” while editing a press release from his American counterpart about protests in his country to make it read about police brutality and racial injustice in America (not Iran).

On June 1, he drew a parallel between the “‘knee-on-neck’ technique” that led to George Floyd’s death and Washington’s “maximum pressure” agenda against Iran.

From a press conference held at the Iranian capital, the foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi demanded that the US government “stop violence” against American citizens protesting the killing of George Floyd and to “let them breathe.”

Mousavi said: “To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression… And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe… We deeply regret to see the American people, who peacefully seek respect and no more violence, being suppressed indiscriminately and met with utmost violence.”

It’s not only the Iranian government that has shown sympathy for African Americans and sorrow for George Floyd.

In Mashhad there was a vigil for the 46-year-old US citizen who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Students in Tehran also held a solidarity rally outside the Swiss embassy with participants chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Lightning rod

The Iranian press also has paid close attention to the situations unfolding in American cities.

Historical context is important here. Iran’s engagement with African Americans dates back to an early stage of the Islamic Republic’s existence.

Sixteen days into the 1979-1981 hostage crisis, Iran’s revolutionary leaders decided to free most of the African American hostages amid the embassy standoff.