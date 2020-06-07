Nationwide protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of high-profile slayings of black men by white officers, have featured a common rallying cry: "Defund the police."

The movement predates the current protests and is driven both by anger at the militarised posture of many US police departments and by the recognition they are being called on to confront social ills including addiction, mental illness and homelessness that, advocates say, could be better addressed by spending on social services and rethinking what behaviours should be considered crimes.

Demands on streets from New York to Los Angeles have given higher prominence to the idea, drawing the attention of big-city mayors and on the presidential campaign trail.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender and City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins were joined by 10 other council members at a community rally in Minneapolis to announce they intend to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.

They said the funding would be diverted to other needs.

What do people mean by 'defund the police' ?

Some envision virtually abolishing modern police departments, which first appeared in the 19th century, and in some southern states grew out of patrols organised to catch runaway slaves.

Others see it as a call to slash city police budgets, which have grown significantly since the 1990s, particularly after a 1994 crime bill signed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, according to criminal justice activists.

Policing and corrections accounted for about 30 precent of general funding in Atlanta and Orlando in 2017, and nearly 40 percent in Chicago, according to a report from the Center for Popular Democracy, an advocacy group.

Defunding advocates say money saved on policing could then be diverted to social programs.

"They don't think the police can be fixed, so they're trying to figure out how to reduce the burden of policing," said Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College who wrote the 2017 book "The End of Policing."

Miski Noor, a member of the Minneapolis-based Black Visions Collective, said the idea gained traction after reforms, including training on de-escalating confrontations and recognizing implicit racial biases, failed to produce structural change.

"The police do not need to be called for every single instance of conflict," Noor said.

How are cities responding?

In Los Angeles, city officials proposed cutting up to $150 million from the police department's $3 billion budget this week, as part of a broader wave of spending cuts.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, said the goal was to free up money "so we can invest in jobs, in health, in education and in healing."