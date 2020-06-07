The Libyan army seized a mine depot belonging to militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in Tarhuna, according to Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation, a media group established by the government in Tripoli.

The army seized the depot with dozens of mines and explosives, which militias used to explode mosques, roads and houses in Tripoli, according to a statement on Sunday.

They also liberated Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte and also downed a drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which supports Haftar.

At least 10 members of Haftar’s militia were neutralised in airstrikes by the army, according to an official.

The Libyan army earlier on Saturday had launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's militia.

Libyan army's advances

On Friday, the Libyan army liberated the strategic city of Tarhuna – the last stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

Libya's internationally recognised government Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's militia since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Tarhuna was a major focal point for supply lines for Haftar’s militias from Jufra airbase.

After retaking the country's main airport, the Libyan Army on Thursday announced the complete liberation of the capital Tripoli.

READ MORE: Erdogan says Turkey to increase support for Libya's Sarraj

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including al Watiya air base, in a major blow to Haftar's forces.

READ MORE: Russian meddling in Libya: Covert to overt

The UN-backed GNA has been backed by Turkey, while Haftar, whose militia still controls the east and oil fields in the south, has been supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations has started holding talks with both sides for a ceasefire deal in recent days, though previous truces have not stuck. The GNA gains could entrench the de facto partition of Libya into zones controlled by rival eastern and western governments whose foreign backers compete for regional sway.

Turkish military support for the GNA was key to its recent successes. Ankara regards Libya as crucial to defending its interests in the eastern Mediterranean.