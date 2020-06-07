Kosovo's newly elected government has removed all trade barriers for goods produced in Serbia, paving the way for a resumption of talks with Belgrade on an agreement that could enable the tiny Balkan country to get United Nations membership.

After just three days in office, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said his country had acted in accordance with demands from the United States and the European Union.

"We are ready to immediately sit at the dialogue table," Hoti said after a government meeting. "Now we expect the same thing from the Serb side."

Hoti said he expected Serbia to stop its campaign against Kosovar independence, which is focused on convincing various countries to withdraw recognition of Kosovo and block its membership of international organisations.

European Union-sponsored talks between Belgrade and Pristina came to a halt in November 2018 when Kosovo introduced a 100 percent tax on goods produced in Serbia.

The government of Hoti's predecessor, Albin Kurti, removed the tax, but introduced other restrictions on trade, a move that angered the EU and United States – the most vocal international backers of Kosovar independence.

Reacting to the government's decision, Kurti said the move was in "Serbia's service."