Democrats vowed Sunday to press legislation to fight systemic racism in US law enforcement as the battle for change triggered by the police killing of George Floyd began shifting from the streets to the political sphere.

After another day of overwhelmingly peaceful protests across the US, President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation's capital.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat who has jousted with Trump over the use of force in her city, told Fox News there had been no arrests on Saturday despite the massive protests.

Demonstrations continued across the nation Sunday – including in Washington, New York and Winter Park, Florida – as protesters began focusing their initial outrage over the death of the unarmed Floyd into demands for police reform and social justice.

Trump's tough approach to putting down protests continued to draw exceptional rebukes from top retired military officers, a group normally loath to criticise a civilian leader.

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Colin Powell joined them Sunday, saying Trump had "drifted away" from the Constitution. Powell, a Republican moderate, said Trump had weakened America's position around the world and that in November's presidential election he would support Democrat Joe Biden.

'This isn't a battlefield'

Condoleezza Rice, who succeeded Powell as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, told CBS she would "absolutely" oppose using the military against peaceful protesters, adding, "This isn't a battlefield."

But administration officials again defended their approach, with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf telling ABC that Washington had been "a city out of control."

He credited the decrease in violence to "what the administration has done" and he denied a problem of systemic racism among police.

The Trump administration has proposed no specific policy changes in response to the widespread outrage over Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when video captured a white officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd pleaded: "I can't breathe."

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) said they would introduce legislation in the House of Representatives on Monday to make policing more accountable.

The legislation is expected to make it easier to sue police officers over deadly incidents, to ban the sort of chokeholds that led to Floyd's death, and to establish a national database to record police misconduct.