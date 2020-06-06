WORLD
3 MIN READ
Central Mali attack leaves 26 people dead
Officials say attack targeted a Fulani village in volatile Mopti region where Fulani herders and Dogon hunters occasionally clash.
Central Mali attack leaves 26 people dead
Central Mali has become one of the flashpoints of conflict in the country, with regular militant attacks on military targets and occasional intercommunal fighting. / TRTWorld
By Halil Sumerkan
June 6, 2020

Twenty-six people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said on Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the West African nation.  

The attack targeted a Fulani village named Binedama in the volatile Mopti region on Friday, said Aly Barry, an official from Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani association in Mali.  

Two other local officials confirmed the attack and the death toll.

A local government official in Koro, a subdivision of the Mopti region, said that the attack on Binedama occurred on Friday afternoon. 

Two women, and a nine-year-old girl, were killed in the attack, he said.

Hunter-herder massacres 

Mali has been struggling to quell a revolt that first broke out in north in 2012, before spreading to the centre, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict, while many more have been forced to flee their homes. 

RECOMMENDED

Central Mali – an ethnic mosaic – has become one of the flashpoints of conflict in the country, with regular militant attacks on military targets and occasional intercommunal fighting.

The pastoralist Fulani people are often accused of being close to groups with links to Al Qaeda and Daesh, a perception which has led to tit-for-tit massacres between them and other ethnic groups, including Dogon hunters.

Tit-for-tat attacks in central Mali flared after Fulani people, also called Peul, became associated with militants.

Led by a firebrand preacher Amadou Koufa, a militia called the Katiba Macina recruited members from among the Fulani and has been accused of ethnically-motivated attacks.

Other ethnic groups such as the Bambara or the Dogon began to form groups that have been accused of massacres.

Increasing insecurity

Friday's attack also comes at a time of increasing insecurity in Mali.

Prominent opposition figure Soumaila Cisse was kidnapped in central Mali on March 25 while campaigning for a parliamentary election. 

The region has also seen several massacres recently, including a militant attack on rural villages which left 12 people dead in April.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years