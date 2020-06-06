Twenty-six people were killed in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said on Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the West African nation.

The attack targeted a Fulani village named Binedama in the volatile Mopti region on Friday, said Aly Barry, an official from Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani association in Mali.

Two other local officials confirmed the attack and the death toll.

A local government official in Koro, a subdivision of the Mopti region, said that the attack on Binedama occurred on Friday afternoon.

Two women, and a nine-year-old girl, were killed in the attack, he said.

Hunter-herder massacres

Mali has been struggling to quell a revolt that first broke out in north in 2012, before spreading to the centre, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict, while many more have been forced to flee their homes.