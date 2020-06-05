A blockade intended to force Qatar to fall into line with a Saudi and Emirati-led regional order has entered its fourth year.

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia and its allies the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain broke off all diplomatic ties with Doha alleging it supported terrorist groups and was purportedly fermenting discord in Arab countries.

Qatar categorically rejected the accusations and refused to give into a list of demands, which included shuttering the Al Jazeera media network, stopping support for opposition groups in Arab countries, and expelling the Turkish military presence in Qatar, among other stipulations.

A military invasion was only stopped after intervention by then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Qatar’s leaders have refused any outside pressure that infringes on their country’s independence and sovereignty, and while there have been sporadic and tentative attempts at securing a reconciliation, nothing has come of them so far.

The intention of the blockade was to choke off Qatar economically and diplomatically, until it had no choice but to become compliant to Saudi Arabia.

To that end, Qatari aircraft were banned from using Bahraini, Saudi, Emirati, and Egyptian airspace. The country’s only land border, with Saudi Arabia, was also sealed shut, stopping most food and commercial imports into the country.

For Qataris, the blockade also took on a bitter personal dimension, as they were banned from entering neighbouring states, and cut off from family members living there.

On the international front, the quartet initially enlisted the support of US President Donald Trump, who gave his backing to the blockade early on.

However, if Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were expecting quick capitulation, they were in for disappointment.

Three years on Qatar has not substantially changed its foreign policy, has diversified its economy in response to the initial shock of the blockade, and has managed to persuade US policy makers to take a more mediatory role in handling the dispute.

The turnaround on the last note is illustrated by recent reports that Trump has personally pressured Saudi and Emirati leaders to end restrictions on Qatari aircraft using their country’s airspace.

Economic diversification

The first few days after the blockade led to a scramble for new suppliers in Qatar as the country sought to urgently replace the trade routes that were cut off.