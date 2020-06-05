Three former opposition party lawmakers were sent to prison early Friday, a day after parliament revoked their seats after convictions against them became final.

Those stripped of their status were Leyla Guven and Musa Farisogullari from the Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Enis Berberoglu.

The decisions were announced in parliament after appeals courts upheld Berberoglu's conviction for disclosing government secrets and the convictions of Guven and Farisogullari for being members of a terrorist organisation.

HDP has long been accused of ties to the PKK, which in the last 30 years has killed more than 40,000 people, including women and children. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Given, from the southeastern Hakkari province, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison by a provincial court for "being a member of an armed terror group". The HDP denies such links.

Farisogullari, from the southeastern Diyarbakir province, received a nine-year sentence, also for "being a member of an armed terror group".