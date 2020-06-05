At least nine fighters loyal to the Syrian regime, including four Syrians, were killed during Israeli air raids late Thursday in the Hama province a central region controlled by the Syrian regime army and Iranians, a monitor group said.

Those killed were either "part of the regime forces or (allied) Iranian forces," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The toll of nine dead could rise as some people were seriously injured in the raids, it added.

Syrian regime forces fired anti-aircraft systems in response to the deadly Israeli attack in Hama, the Observatory reported.

There were explosions and an unspecified number of casualties in the Masyaf area, after an Israeli air raid against regime positions, the group reported.

Strikes target arms factory