President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey will increase its support for Libya's internationally recognised leader Fayez al Sarraj and that the conflict there can only be resolved politically under the auspices of the United Nations.

In a news conference with Sarraj in Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkey and Libya would also advance exploration and drilling for oil in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Erdogan said warlord Khalifa Haftar and his supporters are the biggest obstacles to peace.

History will judge those who cause bloodshed and tears in Libya by supporting putschist Haftar, said the Turkish president.

Erdogan also called on the international community to stop the putschist Khalifa Haftar from illegally selling oil which rightfully belongs to the Libyan people.

"The oil, which should be used for the welfare of Libya and all Libyans, should not be allowed to be sold illegally by the putschists," he said.

Erdogan also noted that Turkey will stand by the Sarraj government, and continue fighting on all international platforms for a just and legitimate solution.

"We will never leave our Libyan brothers at the mercy of putschists and mercenaries," he said.

On a political process and solution under the auspices of the UN, Erdogan said that although Haftar and his militias have committed crimes against humanity and war crimes, the Sarraj government has always taken a positive attitude in this process.

Erdogan stressed that a person who constantly threatens the future of Libya can no longer have a representation right to sit on the negotiation table.