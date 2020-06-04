The unrest in the US is not going away, and it could potentially become deadlier and more prolonged than previous periods of civil conflict. A pandemic on top of a depression, as well as a telecommunications revolution, has brought the US to its current status - although the reasons for civil conflict are older than the country itself.

It was just over a week ago that George Floyd died, and the country seems profoundly and permanently changed. In fact, that process of change is only just beginning. The old adages no longer apply. How could anybody now “work hard and play by the rules” when there is no work and there are no rules?

New charges announced on Wednesday for the officers who, through action and inaction, killed George Floyd, will not serve as a vaccine against future civil conflict, especially with US President Trump stoking resentments for the next news cycle. The mighty meaning of television ratings, not rights, in Trump’s mind, are the best measure of what is moral. The more ratings the trial gets because of his cameo within it, makes it more exciting and dramatic, not least if it makes the President look clever and strong.

These patterns of pathological behaviour by the president are predictable and they remain a reality. But the collapse of former, pre-Trump certainties, means there are fewer brakes on this period of unrest than there were during the time of the US civil war.

At that time, there was one main issue at stake: whether or not to preserve slavery itself. Truth, justice and equality trying to “win the peace” is an ongoing struggle that the US is far from through. Police reform is one battle that still needs to be fought in 2020.

The military defeat of the pro-slavery alliance of slaveowners in 1865, also called the “Confederacy,” seemed to answer that question but never really did. A country where shareholders still make money from incarcerated labour, is not a country that can claim to have ended slavery.

A country where an unarmed black man, George Floyd, 46, can be torture-murdered by an officer who does not seemingly care whether his actions are being recorded — that is not a country anyone should accept living in.

The ungovernables

In this grim context, the pattern that is emerging shows a chain reaction of events that is making its people harder for police to control. The main engine of those events is the continuing scourge of police violence against black people.

“It feels like it’s just been an endless cascade of hashtags of black people dying, and it feels like nothing’s really being done by our political leaders to actually enact real change,” said Christine Ohenzuwa, 19, a peaceful protester in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the Associated Press.

“There’s always going to be a breaking point. I think right now, we’re seeing the breaking point around the country. It’s really painful to see what’s going on, but it’s also really important to understand that it’s connected to a system of racial violence.”

What makes America’s situation so dangerous, is that the system of racial violence is so vast as to be almost incomprehensible. It extends far into the past and is guaranteed to extend far into the future. These are the questions that elected governments are supposed to try to figure out, but congress is not meeting again in person until 30 June. The senate, meanwhile, is sceptical that Americans could use any more emergency money, even as 40 million have suddenly become jobless. As the US becomes ungovernable, the governors have skipped town.

If there is a natural law to humans in large groups, it’s that they react poorly to sharp decreases in their standard of living, especially when they could not anticipate the crisis that brought it on. The French Revolution happened after a famine, and drastically altered the course of human history - although in ways that led to bloodshed for both France and Europe.

A comparable cataclysm could be in store for the United States, although accompanied by 21st century firepower and an infectious, incurable virus that, in effect, drowns people by melting lungs. The prevalence of guns, as many as 400 million, makes it easier for one person to kill more people at once than ever before. There is nothing safe about that.

American civil society, meanwhile, undermined deliberately or unwittingly by both parties for short-term political gain or ideological satisfaction, is weaker than at any time since 1860. Decades of underinvestment in healthcare and education have made Americans sicker and victims of a declining life expectancy. They are more afraid, confused and vulnerable to deranged lies than they ever have been. Paranoid, bigoted cults and narcissitic, opportunistic demagogues, political and commercial, have emerged from the cyberooze of the Internet to evangelise where education has become extinct.

An act of racist mass murder by a lone, death-worshipping reactionary, always seemed to be around the corner even prior to coronavirus, back in last October. Just as climate change is still happening, that threat is still as real as ever in the US.

Wherever you are in the world reading this, that tragic news alert could pop up on your phone at any time, updating yet another death toll with intermittent beeps, with another unfamiliar American town name. It will be a miracle if the US can make it through the year without seeing a recurrence of this nightmare.

The cycle of outrage

While that horror hovers, coronavirus has diminished or destroyed the possibility of distractions such as summer jobs or summer camps that keep the irrational exuberance of youth off the street.

Nevertheless, there will be every reason for people to stay out this summer. Millions of the formerly working poor are now jobless amid the coronavirus pandemic. Camps and summer schools are far more difficult amid social distancing measures, and may be impossible for families to afford. Summer jobs will be far harder to get.