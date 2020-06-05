Facebook is adding labels to content from state-controlled news organisations, the company announced Thursday.

“We’re providing greater transparency into these publishers because they combine the influence of a media organisation with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Cybersecurity Policy, in a statement published on the company’s website.

According to a partial list that Facebook provided, labels will be applied immediately to outlets like China’s CCTV and Xinhua, Russia’s Sputnik and Russia Today (RT), and Iran’s Press TV. The company plans to apply the label to about 200 pages.

RT denounced the initiative and attacked it as counterproductive.

“Telling the entire rest of the world what it can and cannot say, is the definition of a technological dictatorship and censorship,” an RT Press Office spokesperson told TRT World.

“Labeling foreign editorially independent news outlets as anything but is, on top of fostering prejudice and xenophobia, a prime example of the very fake news that Facebook is supposedly trying to combat.”

The move comes amid a crisis over Facebook’s hands-off treatment of misleading posts by US President Donald Trump, which was fact-checked by Twitter.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesman, Geng Shuang, told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing earlier today, that social media firms should not selectively design barriers for media agencies.

“We hope that the relevant social media platform can put aside the ideological bias and hold an open and accepting attitude towards each country’s media role,” he said.

The move comes months after the tech giant revealed their intention to label media outlets that are wholly or partially under the editorial control of a government. This comes as part of its ongoing electoral integrity efforts to improve transparency across the platform.

Facebook has come under pressure in the US to ensure that transparency and protections are in place, especially in light of its platform being accused of hosting incorrect information, and being involved in electoral interference during the 2016 presidential race.

Facebook will also block any ads that target US users from state-run entities “out of an abundance of caution” in the months ahead of the next presidential election which will take place this November. Outside the US, paid content will receive labels.

It will not use label media outlets affiliated with individual political figures or parties.

Under the policy, which will likely be enacted over the next week, news organisations “that may be under the influence of a government” will have a subtle but clear label, as will their posts.

The labels will begin to appear on the platform’s Ad Library Page view, Pages, and the Page Transparency section.

In an example of what the labels will look like, Facebook has provided sample images for mobile and desktop displays: